Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Matches Aguayo in kicking battle Sunday
Folk, who is battling Roberto Aguayo for the placekicking job, made four of five field-goal attempts at the end of Sunday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Bucs brought in Folk, a 32-year-old veteran, to give the second-year Aguayo serious competition following Aguayo's uneven rookie campaign. The battle between the two started in OTAs, with Folk seemingly holding a slight edge afterward, but the two kickers were dead even Sunday. A final decision on the victor isn't likely to come until after the Bucs' final preseason game.
