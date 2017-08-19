Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Misses two kicks Thursday
Folk made field goals of 35 and 29 yards but had a 47-yard attempt blocked and also missed an extra-point attempt in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.
The veteran kicker still has the confidence of the Bucs, but considering Roberto Aguayo was just released after having missed two kicks in the preseason opener, the misfires have to at least raise some eyebrows. The main difference, of course, is Folk's established track record with multiple teams, something that the recently waived second-year man couldn't come close to matching. Therefore, Folk is likely to get a longer leash, but all eyes will likely be on him a week from Saturday when the Bucs tangle with the Browns.
