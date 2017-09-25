Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Mistake-free performance in Week 3
Folk converted a field goal of 40 yards and made both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.
The veteran kicker has been flawless on field goals through the first two games and counts an extra-point miss in last week's opener as his only mistake. Folk's extensive body of work points toward the likelihood of a high-percentage tally on field goals and close to 100 percent accuracy on extra points, and the Bucs offense should give plenty of opportunities for both over the course of the season.
