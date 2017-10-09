Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Moved to IR
The Buccaneers placed Folk, who had been experiencing tendinitis in his plant leg, on injured reserve Monday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The injury is only a minor concern for Folk and likely wouldn't have affected his availability for the Buccaneers' Week 6 matchup with the Cardinals, but the move to IR will delay his inevitable release after the team signed Patrick Murray in a corresponding move to serve as their new placekicker. Folk lost the gig after missing three field goals in Tampa Bay's Week 5 loss to the New England, which came after he misfired on extra-point attempts in Weeks 2 and 4. Once Folk is deemed healthy, he'll be released off injured reserve and become eligible to sign elsewhere, but the accuracy issues he's displayed to date may limit the interest of other teams.
