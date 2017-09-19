Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Perfect on field goals in opener
Folk connected on field goals of 42, 50 and 23 yards and made two of three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.
The veteran kicker delivered as expected, providing a tangible reminder of why he quickly prevailed in the preseason kicking competition between him and Roberto Aguayo. Folk showed impressive leg on second-quarter 50-yarder and a missed extra-point attempt following Robert McClain's pick-six served as his only blemish on the day. Folk appears primed for plenty of scoring opportunities this season due to the Bucs' improved offense.
