Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Performs well in rain Sunday

Folk, battling Roberto Aguayo for the placekicking job, made four of five field-goal attempts at the end of Sunday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The accomplished veteran was brought in to give last season's second-round pick serious competition after the latter's uneven rookie campaign. The battle between the two started in OTAs, with Folk holding a slight edge, but the two kickers were dead even Sunday. A final decision on the victor isn't likely to come until after the last preseason game.

