Folk was perfect on four kicks in Tuesday's practice, including one from over 50 yards, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran had likely planted at least a minuscule seed of concern in the minds of some after missing a field goal and having another blocked in last Thursday's exhibition against the Jaguars. However, Tuesday's effort probably went a long way toward allaying those fears, as Folk made all of his attempts against the non-regulation, "skinny" goal posts that the Bucs have imported for camp practices. While Zach Hocker remains on the roster for the time being as a second option, he's largely viewed as a safety net/camp leg that shouldn't pose a legitimate threat to Folk's hold on the starting job, barring any unforeseen developments.