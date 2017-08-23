Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Rebounds in Tuesday's practice
Folk was perfect on four kicks in Tuesday's practice, including one from over 50 yards, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran had likely planted at least a minuscule seed of concern in the minds of some after missing a field goal and having another blocked in last Thursday's exhibition against the Jaguars. However, Tuesday's effort probably went a long way toward allaying those fears, as Folk made all of his attempts against the non-regulation, "skinny" goal posts that the Bucs have imported for camp practices. While Zach Hocker remains on the roster for the time being as a second option, he's largely viewed as a safety net/camp leg that shouldn't pose a legitimate threat to Folk's hold on the starting job, barring any unforeseen developments.
