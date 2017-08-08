Folk, battling 2016 second-round pick Roberto Aguayo for the placekicking job, had a poor showing in Monday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran missed on an attempt against the set of narrower goal posts that the Bucs have in camp, clanging it off the left upright. He also misfired while using the regulation goal posts, although if there was one saving grace for Folk, it was that Aguayo seemed to have an equally poor performance. The rough session led head coach Dirk Koetter to emphasize that attempts under 50 yards should be virtually automatic for NFL kickers, as well as to remark that he hopes to be able to declare a winner in the competition before final roster cutdown. However, the battle will ultimately play out over preseason action, with the one concern being whether there will be sufficient field-goal opportunities for both players.