Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Shakes off struggles, nails game-winner
Folk made field goals of 20 and 34 yards -- the latter serving as the game-winning kick -- and missed from 46 and 49 yards in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants. He also made one of two extra-point attempts.
Folk invoked unpleasant memories of 2016 second-round pick Roberto Aguayo with Sunday's struggles, particularly considering both of his field-goal misses came from the 40-49-yard range that often bedeviled the latter during his rookie campaign. Folk's first miss, the 46-yard try that went wide right, scuttled an opportunity to extend the Bucs' lead to 16-0 in the second quarter, while the second misfire, wide right from 49 yards out in the third period, squandered a chance for them to make it a two-possession game. The veteran certainly has enough NFL skins on the wall to earn some slack, but he's now notably missed a pair of extra points as well, equaling his total in that category for all of 2016 while with the Jets. The rough day Sunday may simply prove to be an outlier, and Folk certainly atoned for the struggles by making the game-winning kick, even though it came dangerously close to missing left.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Mistake-free performance in Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Perfect on field goals in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Nails three field goals Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Ends camp on high note•
-
Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Rebounds in Tuesday's practice•
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...