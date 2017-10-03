Buccaneers' Nick Folk: Shakes off struggles, nails game-winner

Folk made field goals of 20 and 34 yards -- the latter serving as the game-winning kick -- and missed from 46 and 49 yards in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants. He also made one of two extra-point attempts.

Folk invoked unpleasant memories of 2016 second-round pick Roberto Aguayo with Sunday's struggles, particularly considering both of his field-goal misses came from the 40-49-yard range that often bedeviled the latter during his rookie campaign. Folk's first miss, the 46-yard try that went wide right, scuttled an opportunity to extend the Bucs' lead to 16-0 in the second quarter, while the second misfire, wide right from 49 yards out in the third period, squandered a chance for them to make it a two-possession game. The veteran certainly has enough NFL skins on the wall to earn some slack, but he's now notably missed a pair of extra points as well, equaling his total in that category for all of 2016 while with the Jets. The rough day Sunday may simply prove to be an outlier, and Folk certainly atoned for the struggles by making the game-winning kick, even though it came dangerously close to missing left.