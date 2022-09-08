Leverett (shoulder) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneer's official site reports.
Leverett dealt with an AC joint injury during the preseason, but he's returned to full health in time to suit up Week 1. He stands to back up center Robert Hainsey with Ryan Jensen (knee) sidelined for most of the season.
