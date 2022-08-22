Leverett is likely to compete with rookie Luke Goedeke for the starting left guard job in the wake of Aaron Stinnie's season-ending knee injury, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Stinnie suffered a tear of both the ACL and MCL in his left knee in Saturday night's preseason loss to the Titans, making him the second Buccaneers starting offensive lineman to go down this summer following center Ryan Jensen's own knee injury suffered on the second day of training camp. Leverett did gain some experience as a rookie in 2021, logging a total of 69 snaps from scrimmage across two regular-season games and one playoff contest. The Rice product also drew the start at left guard in the preseason-opening loss to the Dolphins and certainly has at least an edge in experience over Goedeke, who played right tackle in college and was guilty of a pair of holding penalties and a sack against Tennessee.