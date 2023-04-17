Leverett signed the exclusive rights tender he received from the Buccaneers in March, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Leverett will remain in Tampa Bay for another season in 2023 after he started the final 10 games of the 2022 campaign. The 26-year-old will look to be a fixture on the offensive line as the Buccaneers transition to a new quarterback under center this season.
