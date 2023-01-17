Leverett (knee) has been deemed inactive ahead of Monday's playoff game versus the Cowboys.
Leverett was limited by a knee injury during practice Thursday sitting out Friday and Saturday's sessions due to this issue. As a result, the 26-year-old will be forced to miss this home playoff matchup against the Cowboys' dangerous pass rush. In his stead, rookie Luke Goedeke is the top candidate to start at left guard Monday night, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
