Thurman signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Thursday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Thurman, who went undrafted out of Houston last offseason, didn't appear in a regular-season game as a rookie. He'll now get a chance to make the team in Tampa Bay, something that could be significantly more manageable if the Buccaneers part ways with Gerald McCoy at some point this offseason.

