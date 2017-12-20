The Buccaneers promoted Harris from their practice squad Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Harris will offer the Buccaneers a much-needed healthy option at linebacker with Lavonte David (hamstring) and Devante Bond (neck) uncertain to play Week 16 against the Panthers and Adarius Glanton (lower leg) hitting injured reserve. Despite the health issues at the position, it's not expected that Harris will be pressed into extended snaps on defense over the final two contests.