Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Adds 35 pounds as offseason initative
Spence, eager to add some weight following the end of last season, put on 35 pounds this offseason, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The recipe for the added pounds was headlined by devouring 9-10 meals per day during the offseason. The body transformation is aimed at making Spence a more complete football player in which he can serve as a three-down defensive end rather than a pass rushing specialist. The first live action glimpse of a more complete Spence can be seen during Thursday's preseason game against Miami.
