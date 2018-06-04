Noah (shoulder) recently indicated that he's 100 percent healthy and his shoulder has regained full range of motion, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The beginning of Spence's professional career has been derailed by a reported four different shoulder dislocations. The 2016 second-rounder didn't need to miss a game after one such dislocation during his rookie year, but Spence experienced another in Week 2 of last season and was ultimately placed on injured reserve by late-October after trying to play through the pain. In an effort to put this recurrence behind him, this past winter Spence opted to undergo a Latarjet procedure that is designed to treat recurring shoulder dislocations. The defensive end now can focus on carving out a role in the pass-rush rotation ahead of the 2018 campaign. With offseason acquisitions Jason Pierre-Paul and Vinny Curry being brought in as the likely starters, Spence will presumably begin the year in a backup role.