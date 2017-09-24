Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Dislocates shoulder
Spence suffered a dislocated shoulder Sunday against the Vikings but was able to return, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It turns out that this is the same shoulder he had surgery on in January. Although he was able to return to the game, he'll have to undergo a MRI to prove there isn't any more damage. Keep an eye on Spence's recovery as he will likely continue to be deployed more on a battered defensive line in Tampa Bay.
