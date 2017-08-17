Spence, who recorded a tackle for loss in last Friday's preseason opener against the Bengals, is expected by coaches and teammates to emerge as a dominant force in 2017, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "Everybody talks about Noah being a double-digit sack guy and all that," defensive coordinator Mike Smith said. "Really, we just need him to be as aggressive as he can be, and sometimes it's not on the stat sheet. If he can draw the offensive line turning to him or draw some double teams or chips, it's going to allow other guys to get there."

The second-year defensive end managed 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles during his rookie campaign, despite playing the majority of the year with a torn labrum in his shoulder that ultimately required offseason surgery. Spence impressed in joint practices against the Jaguars on Monday and Tuesday, and defensive-line teammates like Gerald McCoy and Robert Ayers have also voiced lofty expectations for Spence, with the former comparing him to legendary pass rushers like the late Derrick Thomas, and the latter labeling him as a "15-plus-sack guy". Spence's combination of speed, flexibility and athleticism -- and Smith's aggressive scheme -- could potentially help him make a similar Year-2 leap to that of the Falcons' Vic Beasley, who went from four quarterback takedowns in his rookie 2015 campaign to an NFL-leading 15.5 sacks last season.