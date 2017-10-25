Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Hits IR with dislocated shoulder
Spence was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after dislocating his shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Bills, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
It's the fourth time that Spence, a 2016 second-round pick, has dislocated his shoulder, with the latest occurrence set to require season-ending surgery. The defensive end played through a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum for much of his rookie campaign before dislocating the shoulder again in Week 17 and requiring offseason surgery. The Buccaneers had expected big things from Spence in his second season, but the defensive end managed just nine tackles and one sack in six games before being shut down after he couldn't play through the shoulder injury any longer. Veteran Darryl Tapp was signed Wednesday to provide extra depth along the defensive line.
