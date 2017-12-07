Spence's season-ending shoulder injury has been described by head coach Dirk Koetter as "long term," Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

In the same report, however, Laine relays that the Buccaneers are hopeful that the surgery Spence underwent in Colorado after being placed on season-ending injured reserve has corrected the problem. The second-year defensive end dislocated his shoulder a total of four times over a span of 12 months, with the first instance having come in Week 4 of his rookie 2016 campaign against the Broncos. Spence also underwent surgery on the shoulder last Jan. 11 to repair what was at the time a fully torn labrum suffered against the Panthers in the 2016 season finale. A first-round talent that slipped in the draft due to off-the-field concerns, Spence has flashed his pass-rushing acumen over his first 22 career games despite often playing hurt and in a part-time role, collecting 6.5 sacks. He'll look to be ready for the start of OTAs, with further updates on his condition expected as that time draws near.