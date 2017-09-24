Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Leaves game with shoulder ailment
Spence (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.
With three defensive starters already injured for Tampa Bay, there's real reasons to worry if Spence's injury turns out to be a long-term problem. The second-year defensive end isn't a starter, but with the injury-riddled Bucs' defensive line, he was due for even more time, especially in pass-rush situations. Spence suffered a torn labrum last season that required surgery, so hopefully this isn't a lingering effect.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Expectations even bigger heading into sophomore season•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: High expectations for sophomore campaign•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Undergoing shoulder surgery Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Among Bucs' top rookies this season•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Sprains ankle•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...