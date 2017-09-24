Spence (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.

With three defensive starters already injured for Tampa Bay, there's real reasons to worry if Spence's injury turns out to be a long-term problem. The second-year defensive end isn't a starter, but with the injury-riddled Bucs' defensive line, he was due for even more time, especially in pass-rush situations. Spence suffered a torn labrum last season that required surgery, so hopefully this isn't a lingering effect.