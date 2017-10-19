Spence (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

The second-year defensive end is continuing to play through his shoulder injury and could well be limited by the ailment for the entirety of the season. He's struggled to make much of an impact thus far, posting no more than two tackles in any contest and notching only one sack, which came in the opener. Given that he's been able to persevere through the first five games, it's likely that Spence suits up against the Bills in Week 7, but the week's remaining practice sessions will shed further light on that probability.