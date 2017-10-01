Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Makes comeback in Week 4
Spence (shoulder) was listed as active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The Bucs' defensive line could have been seriously thin, but Spence along with Robert Ayers (knee) both were able to make a return. Spence will be used sparingly on defense, and he shouldn't be considered an IDP threat at this time.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Practices without limitations•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Dislocates shoulder•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Back on field•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Leaves game with shoulder ailment•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Expectations even bigger heading into sophomore season•
-
Instant reaction: Cook injury
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.