Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Practices without limitations
Spence (shoulder) practiced without limitations Friday and is questionable to play Sunday against the Bills, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Spence has been nursing this injury for most of the season but hasn't missed a game, so he should be expected to show up in at least a limited fashion. Still, he plays a backup role on the defensive line and shouldn't be considered an IDP threat.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Makes comeback in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Practices without limitations•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Dislocates shoulder•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Back on field•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...