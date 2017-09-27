Play

Spence (shoulder) practiced at full capacity Wednesday and is on track to play Sunday against the Giants, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Apparently the damage wasn't bad enough in the shoulder to keep Spence off the field. The Bucs' defensive line is still banged up, so Spence may have more chances to slot in and make a difference.

