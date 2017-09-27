Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Practices without limitations
Spence (shoulder) practiced at full capacity Wednesday and is on track to play Sunday against the Giants, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Apparently the damage wasn't bad enough in the shoulder to keep Spence off the field. The Bucs' defensive line is still banged up, so Spence may have more chances to slot in and make a difference.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Dislocates shoulder•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Back on field•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Leaves game with shoulder ailment•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Expectations even bigger heading into sophomore season•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: High expectations for sophomore campaign•
-
Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Undergoing shoulder surgery Wednesday•
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...