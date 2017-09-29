Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Questionable for Week 4
Spence (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.
Spence's shoulder injury didn't limit him in practice whatsoever this week, so he seems likely to suit up. If he doesn't, Tampa Bay could have a thin rotation at defensive end this week.
