Buccaneers' Noah Spence: Set to play Sunday
Spence (shoulder) will be active for Sunday's game against the Bills, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.
Spence was a full participant during Friday's practice after nursing a shoulder injury earlier in the week, so he'll be ready to provide depth on the defensive line in Week 7 behind Robert Ayers and William Gholston.
