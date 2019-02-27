General manager Jason Licht indicated that Spence could be used as a linebacker in 2019, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Tampa Bay is transitioning to a 3-4 base defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, and the relatively undersized Spence would be a poor fit up front in the trenches in such a system. That means Bowles could take Spence's hand off the turf and allow him to focus on setting the edge from an upright stance. Spence still has a lot of work to do in order to carve out a bigger role than he had in 2018 -- Spence logged more than 10 defensive snaps on two occasions -- but there's potential for him to significantly rebound from a three-tackle, zero-sack season.