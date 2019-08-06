Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Adapting well to new offense
Howard made multiple notable catches in Monday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports, and he's consistently impressed thus far in camp.
The ultra-athletic tight end has been busy dispelling the notion that his position is largely a forgotten one in coach Bruce Arians' offenses, as he's being featured on a wide variety of routes during each practice. Monday, Vitali reports Howard brought down a catch in the back left corner of the end zone on a pass from Jameis Winston in a red-zone period, and he followed that up with a big gain down the left side later in the session on a throw off the arm of undrafted rookie Vincent Testaverde. Howard saw a season cut short by injury for the second straight year in 2018, but there are big expectations heading into his third campaign after he averaged an outstanding 16.6 yards per grab in each of his first two seasons.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Runs routes for Mahomes•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Provides reason for optimism in '18•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Expecting quick recovery•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Not expected to require surgery•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Bound for IR•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Seeking second opinion on ankle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
WR Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...
-
Air yards projections: Browns, Bucs
The Browns and Bucs have seen some turnover in their passing games this offseason. Ben Gretch...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: McCoy falling
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...