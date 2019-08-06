Howard made multiple notable catches in Monday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports, and he's consistently impressed thus far in camp.

The ultra-athletic tight end has been busy dispelling the notion that his position is largely a forgotten one in coach Bruce Arians' offenses, as he's being featured on a wide variety of routes during each practice. Monday, Vitali reports Howard brought down a catch in the back left corner of the end zone on a pass from Jameis Winston in a red-zone period, and he followed that up with a big gain down the left side later in the session on a throw off the arm of undrafted rookie Vincent Testaverde. Howard saw a season cut short by injury for the second straight year in 2018, but there are big expectations heading into his third campaign after he averaged an outstanding 16.6 yards per grab in each of his first two seasons.