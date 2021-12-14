Howard logged just five snaps from scrimmage in Sunday's 33-27 overtime win over the Bills on Sunday and did not draw a target.

The empty stat line has unfortunately become par for the course for Howard, who appears destined to play out the string on his Buccaneers career in uneventful fashion. The fifth-year pro has one reception for 10 yards over his last five contests and doesn't project to see any uptick in involvement as long as Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate remain healthy in front of him.