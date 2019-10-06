Howard secured one of two targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Howard's uninspired stat line tells the story and serves a microcosm of most of his season thus far. The promising third-year pro has seen his yardage totals drop over that of the previous game in each of the last two weeks, an unfavorable trend that's also applied to his targets over that span. Howard was far from the only Buccaneers pass catcher to disappoint Sunday, but in his case, the muted production has been a worrisome season-long trend. Howard will look for his first breakout game of the season across the pond against the Panthers during a Week 6 divisional showdown in London.