Howard brought in one of two targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The final line was an all-too-familiar theme for Howard and his fantasy managers, with the third-year tight end recording his third game with one or zero catches on the campaign. Howard offered a glimmer of hope two games ago versus the Cardinals with a 4-47-1 line, but the subsequent pair of contests have essentially served to negate any momentum he may have briefly generated. Given how late it is into the season, there have to be serious doubts about coach Bruce Arians' willingness to incorporate Howard further into the offense, making him a highly speculative play against the Jaguars in Week 13.