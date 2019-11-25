Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Another forgettable performance
Howard brought in one of two targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
The final line was an all-too-familiar theme for Howard and his fantasy managers, with the third-year tight end recording his third game with one or zero catches on the campaign. Howard offered a glimmer of hope two games ago versus the Cardinals with a 4-47-1 line, but the subsequent pair of contests have essentially served to negate any momentum he may have briefly generated. Given how late it is into the season, there have to be serious doubts about coach Bruce Arians' willingness to incorporate Howard further into the offense, making him a highly speculative play against the Jaguars in Week 13.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Causes interception on only target•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Gets into end zone Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Ready to play•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Practices without limitations•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Expected back in Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Ruled out for Seattle matchup•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...