Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Another productive outing in loss
Howard brought in three of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.
If Howard's final line looks familiar, it's because it mirrors the one he generated in Week 11 against the Dolphins, absent a receiving touchdown. While certainly far from eye-popping numbers, his combined six catches for 104 yards in those contests represent the most encouraging pair of consecutive outings of his rookie campaign. Howard notably logged a catch of over 20 yards for the second straight week as well, the first time he's accomplished the feat in back-to-back games. He'll look to build on Sunday's performance against the Packers in Week 13.
