Howard brought in five of nine targets for 67 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns on Sunday.

The second-year tight end was second on the team to Mike Evans in receptions, receiving yardage and targets, as he continues playing an important, steady role in the passing game on most weeks. Howard has shown encouraging chemistry with Jameis Winston thus far in the latter's two starts, hauling in nine of 13 targets for 129 yards and a touchdown. The 23-year-old has been making his catches downfield on average as well, as he's posted a double-digit YPC figure in each of the five games where he's managed to post a reception. He'll look to continue rising against the Bengals in Week 8.