Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Apparently not practicing
Howard (hamstring) did not appear to take part in Friday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Howard did not practice Thursday after being limited the day before, so another DNP would certainly not bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Titans. Howard's official status for Week 8 will be revealed when the Buccaneers' final injury report of the week comes out.
