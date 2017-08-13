Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Blanked in first taste of game action
Howard failed to catch his only target in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.
The 2017 first-round pick saw fellow tight end Cameron Brate haul in two passes for 27 yards, but he couldn't make a mark on the stat sheet in his own right. Despite the disappointing outcome Friday, Howard has already abundantly displayed his impressive all-around skill set during camp practices, so it's just a matter of time before that translates to the field. That could occur as soon as next Thursday, when Howard will likely see extended reps against the Jaguars in the Bucs' second preseason tilt.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Dominates in Tuesday's session•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Continues impressing in Thursday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Stands out with blocking Monday•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Turns heads Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Impresses his QB•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Signs contract Monday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...