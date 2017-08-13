Howard failed to catch his only target in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.

The 2017 first-round pick saw fellow tight end Cameron Brate haul in two passes for 27 yards, but he couldn't make a mark on the stat sheet in his own right. Despite the disappointing outcome Friday, Howard has already abundantly displayed his impressive all-around skill set during camp practices, so it's just a matter of time before that translates to the field. That could occur as soon as next Thursday, when Howard will likely see extended reps against the Jaguars in the Bucs' second preseason tilt.