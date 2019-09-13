Howard played 60 snaps in Thursday's 20-14 win over the Panthers but was not targeted.

The first two games of Howard's 2019 season have to qualify as one of the bigger fantasy disappointments of the young season, given how much buzz the athletic tight end had built up over the summer. Playing time certainly wasn't an issue Thursday, with Howard checking in behind only Chris Godwin in terms of snaps for the Buccaneers skill position players. In contrast, fellow tight end Cameron Brate logged just 18 snaps in the contest and yet saw a pair of looks from Jameis Winston during that brief time on the field, making Howard's lack of involvement especially perplexing. The third-year pro will look to bounce back in Week 3 against the Giants a week from Sunday.