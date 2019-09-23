Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Bounces back in Week 3 loss
Howard secured three of four targets for 66 yards in the Buccaneers' 32-31 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Howard bounced back nicely from a complete blanking on the stat sheet in Week 2 versus the Panthers, logging a season-high 30-yard reception and his best receiving yardage tally over the first three games of the season as well. While the fact Howard saw only four targets Sunday is somewhat concerning, it's important to keep that general scarcity of looks in perspective. The pass distribution was extremely top heavy for the Buccaneers on Sunday, with Mike Evans leading the way with 15 targets and no other player logging more than Howard's tally otherwise, including the previously surging Chris Godwin. Therefore, Howard remains a risky but high-upside asset in all season-long and daily formats heading into a Week 4 matchup versus the Rams.
