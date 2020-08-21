Howard has demonstrated improved routes during training camp, and tight ends coach Rick Christophel notes Tom Brady has been a factor, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Howard has had the underachiever label affixed to a certain degree over his first three seasons, even as injuries have also played a significant role in his somewhat underwhelming numbers. Smith's report indicates that Howard may also benefit considerably from the change under center in Tampa this season, although he'll naturally have a formidable competitor for targets at the position in offseason arrival Rob Gronkowski and fellow incumbent Cameron Brate. Christophel notes the coaches have been "having some fun" in trying to figure out how the team will maximize all the talent available in the tight end room, but the fact Howard has already caught several touchdowns from Brady in early practices is certainly encouraging for his prospects of seeing a fair share of looks, particularly in the red zone.