Howard (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Howard sat out Sunday's loss to the Titans and has now missed three consecutive practices. While he wasn't able to log any on-field work with his healthy teammates, the third-year tight end was seen running off to the side, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Howard will have two more opportunities to up his level of participation in practice before this weekend's tilt with Seattle.

