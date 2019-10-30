Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Can't practice Wednesday
Howard (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Howard sat out Sunday's loss to the Titans and has now missed three consecutive practices. While he wasn't able to log any on-field work with his healthy teammates, the third-year tight end was seen running off to the side, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Howard will have two more opportunities to up his level of participation in practice before this weekend's tilt with Seattle.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Won't play against Titans•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Apparently not practicing•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Misses practice•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Nursing hamstring issue•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Not available for trade•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Limited to two catches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.