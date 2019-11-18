Howard failed to haul in his only target in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Saints, instead tipping it into the air, resulting in a New Orleans interception.

Coming off an encouraging 4-47-1 line in Week 10, Howard greatly underwhelmed in the division loss and was directly responsible for the first of Jameis Winston's four interceptions. Howard appeared to have secured a short pass at the Buccaneers' 17-yard line before somehow causing it to become airborne and landing into in the waiting arms of Saints linebacker Demario Davis to set New Orleans up with excellent field position. Howard's disappointing season is seemingly a microcosm of the team's as a whole, as the athletic third-year pro came into the campaign with high expectations and yet has fallen short of delivering more often than not. Howard will look to put Sunday's forgettable performance behind him against the division-rival Falcons in Week 12.