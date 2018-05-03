Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Cleared for full participation in offseason
Howard (ankle) said Thursday that he is a full-go moving forward, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Howard ended his rookie season on injured reserve after suffering an right ankle injury in a Week 15-loss to the Falcons. However, after four months of rehab, the former Alabama standout should be a full participant in the rest of the Buccaneers' offseason activities. He finished his rookie year with 26 catches for 432 yards and six touchdowns, and after starting tight end Cameron Brate re-signed with the team this offseason, Howard will likely continue to split reps at tight end this season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Growing alongside Brate•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Likely to land on IR•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Wearing walking boot•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Injures ankle Monday•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...