Howard (ankle) said Thursday that he is a full-go moving forward, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Howard ended his rookie season on injured reserve after suffering an right ankle injury in a Week 15-loss to the Falcons. However, after four months of rehab, the former Alabama standout should be a full participant in the rest of the Buccaneers' offseason activities. He finished his rookie year with 26 catches for 432 yards and six touchdowns, and after starting tight end Cameron Brate re-signed with the team this offseason, Howard will likely continue to split reps at tight end this season.