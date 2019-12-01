Howard secured five of six targets for 61 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Howard co-led the Buccaneers in receptions with another unlikely candidate in Breshad Perriman, setting a new season high in catches in the process. The third-year tight end was coming off a two-game, Week 11-12 stretch during which he'd managed just one reception (on three targets) for 10 yards, so Sunday's surge was surprising to say the least. Howard hasn't really been able to piece together consecutive above-average performances yet this season, an unfavorable trend he'll look to avoid Week 14 against the Colts.