Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Continues impressing in Thursday's practice
Howard enjoyed another strong day catching the ball in Thursday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The 2017 first-round pick has been wowing coaches and spectators alike in the first several practices and proven to be every bit the all-around player he developed a reputation as in his college days. Thursday, Howard victimized veteran corner Brent Grimes with a double move that allowed him to haul in a deep scoring throw from Jameis Winston. Earlier in the session, he also caught a touchdown from third-string quarterback Ryan Griffin, leading to post-practice accolades from head coach Dirk Koetter.
