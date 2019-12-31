Howard was not targeted in the Buccaneers' 28-22 overtime loss to the Falcons on Sunday, finishing the 2019 season with 34 receptions (53 targets) for 459 yards and a touchdown across 14 games.

That Howard wasn't even targeted in a game the Buccaneers played without Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) is somewhat strangely fitting, considering how underwhelming his 2019 season was overall. The third-year pro looked to be turning the corner over the prior four contests, a stretch during which he amassed 16 receptions for 226 yards, or nearly half his production for the entire campaign. Howard will hope to enjoy a bigger role in 2020, but his usage during his first season in coach Bruce Arians' offense did little to dissuade the notion that the tight end position has a low priority in the Buccaneers' head man's scheme.