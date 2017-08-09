Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Dominates in Tuesday's session
Howard, who's excelled in nearly every practice, proved virtually uncoverable during Tuesday's session, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
The athletic first-round pick is a mismatch for virtually anyone put in front of him, and that was on prominent display once again Tuesday. Howard ran completely free on one play during team drills and brought in a deep throw from Ryan Griffin, and just as impressive, beat first-team safeties Keith Tandy and Chris Conte on separate plays during one-on-one drills. Having essentially dominated the majority of his defensive teammates in camp thus far, it will be intriguing to see how Howard does in NFL game action for the first time Friday versus the Bengals.
More News
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Continues impressing in Thursday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Stands out with blocking Monday•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Turns heads Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Impresses his QB•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Signs contract Monday•
-
Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Impressing in rookie mini-camp•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...