Howard, who's excelled in nearly every practice, proved virtually uncoverable during Tuesday's session, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

The athletic first-round pick is a mismatch for virtually anyone put in front of him, and that was on prominent display once again Tuesday. Howard ran completely free on one play during team drills and brought in a deep throw from Ryan Griffin, and just as impressive, beat first-team safeties Keith Tandy and Chris Conte on separate plays during one-on-one drills. Having essentially dominated the majority of his defensive teammates in camp thus far, it will be intriguing to see how Howard does in NFL game action for the first time Friday versus the Bengals.