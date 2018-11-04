Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Emergence continues in Week 9 loss
Howard brought in four of six targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
Howard continues to flash impressive efficiency on a per-touch basis, as he's now scored on five occasions over a modest 28 receptions. Four of those touchdowns have come in the last four games, a span in which Howard has no fewer than four receptions on Sunday's 53 yards in any game, as well as a catch of at least 20 yards. Blessed with some of the best downfield upside at the tight end position in the NFL at the moment, Howard remains a highly appealing play in a Week 10 matchup against the Redskins.
