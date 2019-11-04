Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Expected back in Week 10
Coach Bruce Arians relayed that Howard (hamstring) should be back in action this coming Sunday against the Cardinals, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Howard's looming return comes at an opportune juncture, with fellow tight end Antony Auclair having suffered a toe injury in Week 9 action. With just 13 catches (on 18 targets) for 176 yards in six games to date, Howard has been a fantasy disappointment, but with the Bucs currently on a four-game slide, perhaps the team's coaching staff will make an effort get the 2017 first-rounder more involved in the passing game in the weeks ahead.
