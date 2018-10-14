Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Expected to play Sunday
Howard (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Howard was trending this way, being a full participant Friday after a couple of sessions as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. If the Buccaneers limit Howard at all, Cameron Brate would have an increased role.
